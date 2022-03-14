A 64-hour Mission To Save 2 Newborns In War-Torn Ukraine

By Aharon Ben-Harush On Friday night in Chisinau, just before Shabbat, I received a phone call from my father-in-law Eli Beer, the president and founder of United Hatzalah of Israel. He told me that there is a two-day-old baby whose mother is in Israel and that the baby needs to be rescued from Kyiv. “You must drop everything and assist […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!