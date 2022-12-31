2022 DEI strives that positively impacted Black women 

The unpaid work of Black women is the foundation of this country's economic and political structures. Despite the significance of our contributions, our work must be more consistently valued and equitably paid. It is a tradition that we must be intentional about how Black women are honored, celebrated, supported, and protected. During Trevor Noah’s sign-off from the Daily Show, on […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!