$2 Million Prize Launched To Combat Climate Change

By Naama Barak Israeli solutions for the global climate crisis are receiving a push from a host of Israeli and Jewish organizations that announced a $2 million prize to help researchers and startups bring their innovations to the market. JNF Canada, Start-Up Nation Central, KKL-JNF and the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation launched the Climate Solutions Prize on March […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!