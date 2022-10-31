2 Afghan Sisters Found Cycling Their Ticket To Freedom

By Abigail Klein Leichman Cycling is doubling as a form of political resistance for the Hashimi sisters. The two siblings, originally from Afghanistan — Fariba, 19, and Yulduz, 22 — finished first and second, respectively, in the Afghan national cycling championship held in exile in Switzerland. Fariba has also accepted a contract with Women’s WorldTour team Israel–Premier Tech Roland (IPT). […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!