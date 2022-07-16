The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
17 Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom at White House Ceremony

By Staff | on July 16, 2022

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire

A reported bout with Covid kept actor Denzel Washington from attending the Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony at the White House on Thursday, but 16 others, including Olympic Champion Simone Biles, U.S. soccer player Megan Rapinoe, and Khazir Khan, joined President Joe Biden to accept their respective honors. Washington, Khan, Rapinoe, and Sandra Lindsay each received the medals – the […]

