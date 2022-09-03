The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
13 States Set to Tax Student Loan Forgiveness

By Staff | on September 03, 2022

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire

According to an analyst by the Tax Foundation, as many as 13 states will consider President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness a taxable event, levying as much as $1,100 in taxes to some borrowers who receive a $10,000 break. When announcing plans to forgive as much as $20,000 in student loans, Biden said provisions in the American Rescue Plan would […]

