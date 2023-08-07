The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
12 Million US Workers May Need To Switch Jobs By 2030 Due To AI: Study

By zenger.news | on August 07, 2023

By Bibhu Pattnaik By 2030, generative AI is projected to significantly disrupt the U.S. workforce, necessitating around 12 million job switches and potentially automating 30% of the hours worked in the U.S. economy. According to a study by the McKinsey Global Institute, researchers anticipate that approximately 11.8 million workers will switch jobs due to the rise in generative AI. Around 9 million […]

