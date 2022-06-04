10th Annual Juneteenth Celebration in Jacksonville, Florida

Juneteenth in Jacksonville is hosted by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation, a 3 Day event. Saturday, June 18th, 19th, and 20th, 2022.

Freedom finally came on June 19, 1865. 250,000 enslaved black people in Galveston Bay, Texas, were free by executive decree. This day came to be known as “Juneteenth” by the newly freed people in Texas.

It is the oldest known holiday that commemorates the end of slavery.

The three (3) Day Event Outline: June 18th

• Juneteenth Freedom Walk Parade – 8th and Davis Street – 10:00 AM. – 11:00AM.

• Juneteenth Celebration at the Ritz Theatre and Museum – 829 N. Davis St. – 11:AM.-5:00 PM.

• Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant is also at the Ritz at 6:30 PM. – 9:00 PM.

June 19th

• Juneteenth Father’s Day Family Celebration Bar-B-Que CookOut/CookOff at A. Philip Randolph Regional Park 1049 A. Philip Randolph Blvd on Sunday – 11:00 AM. – 6:00 PM.

June 20th

• Juneteenth Jazz at James Weldon Johnson Park 135 West Monroe St. – 11:00 AM. – 6:00 PM. Looking forward to seeing you there, bring your family, friends, and lawn chairs to sit back, enjoy, and celebrate a glorious three-day event.

Food Vendors, Music, Entertainment, Children’s Books, Health Services, Workshops, T-shirts, Adult Books, and so much more.

Tickets for the Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant can be purchased from the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation office at 101 East Union St. Suite #401 Or contact Mr. Thomas, Ms.Neal, or Ms. Meeks at 904 -240-1523.

Donations are always accepted for Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial Foundation. Covid Guidelines will be followed and put into place at all three events. Thank you for supporting our Foundation!

More Juneteenth Activities 2022: Jacksonville Black Rodeo – Saturday, June 11, 2022.