African-American actress Rachel Meghan Markle says YES! to Prince Harry’s proposal

By Denise Williams

The world rejoiced with the Royals on November 27th as Prince Harry, the youngest son of Diana Princess of Wales announced his engagement to American actress Rachel Meghan Markle. The couple has already given their first interview since their engagement was officially announced and the royal wedding is slated to take place at the Windsor Castle in May 2018.

This wedding is historic for several reasons. The former actress will be the first American of African descent to join the royal family. Markle is biracial having an African-American mother and a Caucasian father. Her father Thomas W. Markle was a former lighting director on the set of the hit comedy “Married with Children” and went on to earn an Emmy award for outstanding achievement in Design Excellence for a daytime drama. Her mother Doria Radlan is a therapist and social worker.

The Monarch of England is the head of the Anglican church and Markle is Catholic which would have been a problem years ago. However, the Queen approved of the marriage since Markle confessed she is not a practicing Catholic. Media sources have revealed the soon to be Duchess agreed to be baptized into the church of England before the couple ties the knot in May of next year. In addition, she also has agreed to become a citizen of the United Kingdom after the wedding. At the time of this writing, Markle has not publicly expressed maintaining a dual citizenship with the United States.

Although Markle is a divorcee, the Church of England allows divorcees to remarry in certain instances. Markle was married for nearly two years to Trevor Engelson. He is a former actor turned TV producer. They worked together on the Toronto, Canada TV show Suits. They were married in 2011 in Jamaica and the divorce was finalized in August of 2013. The couple did not have any children together.

Various news outlets have reported the courtship of Prince Harry and Ms. Markle was a brief 18 months but the prince has stated his attraction to Markle was immediate. Markle brandished her cushion diamond engagement ring, the center stone was derived from the mines of Botswana Africa and the two surrounding stones were from the private jewelry collection of the late Princess Diana. Prince Harry designed the ring himself.

Prince Harry is fifth in line to the throne according to royal succession. However, his older brother Prince William has already been selected by the Queen to be her successor. Prince Harry and Markle (who will hold the title of Duchess after they wed) have plans to reside in Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace which is the official residence of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.