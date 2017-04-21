Dumbest Criminals

Those Legs Were Made for Walking

Things were looking up for Frank Singleton, 21, as he was released from jail. However, when he realized that he didn’t have a ride home, he walked straight into the prison parking lot and attempted to carjack a woman. He was foiled when he realized that he couldn’t drive a stick-shift car. As he was re-arrested — this time, for felony carjacking — Singleton told police that he simply “didn’t feel like walking.”



.

Now Hiring

28-year-old Demetrius Robinson wanted to rob a Golden Pantry store late one night, but he needed to pass the time as naturally as possible until he and the clerk were alone. He decided to fill out a job application. Not a bad idea, except he left his real name on the application, along with his uncle’s phone number. After he robbed the store, it didn’t take long for police to track him down. Needless to say, he didn’t get the job.

.

.

Billion Dollar Dummy

Rule #1 of trying to cash a bogus check: make it out for a reasonable amount. Charles Ray Fuller, 21, broke that rule and all conventions of common sense when he tried to cash a check for $360 BILLION DOLLARS. To top it off, the check wasn’t even made out to him. He was arrested on forgery charges.