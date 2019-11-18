Mayo Clinic announces an expansion of the Mayo Clinic hospital in Florida. This investment is occurring because of increasing patient demand for complex care and a commitment by Mayo Clinic to redefine the future of health care. The project includes building five new floors atop...
Governor Kate Brown has appointed Erious Johnson to the Marion County bench. Johnson is an African American with a law degree from an HBCU. He graduated from the historically Black institution Howard University in 2002. This is the same law school where Thurgood Marshall received his...
A federal jury found Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan guilty on all counts in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. The verdict came on the eve of the anniversary of Arbery’s murder. The McMichaels and Bryan chased Arbery through their mostly white...
For the first time in American history, a Black woman has been nominated to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. By selecting Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Feb. 25, President Joe Biden completed his pledge to select a Black woman for the court for the...
Printella Bankhead, President and Founder of EBS Security, Inc. has been named 2022 overall Small Business Leader of the Year. After working as a security officer at the church she belonged to for seven years, Bankhead launched her own security company in 2002. “When talking...
Nemours Children’s Health announced today the election of Harold Mills as chair of The Nemours Foundation Board. Mills joined The Nemours Foundation Board in 2021. He succeeds Robert G. “Bob” Riney, who has served as board chair since 2019, and as a Nemours board member...
While the Super Bowl expectedly received all the attention in the sports world on Sunday, February 13, the Winter Olympics provided a most historical moment. Erin Jackson became the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal when she took home the Gold during the...
U.S. Senators Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff are working to make internet access more affordable for low-income Georgians. Sens. Rev. Warnock and Ossoff are encouraging Georgians to apply for the new Affordable Connectivity Program, which was created through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. More than...
The HBCU Legacy Bowl Is A Pathway To The National Football League For Our Student-Athletes
Let’s say with great pride and conviction that the HBCU Legacy Bowl held on Saturday was a rousing success. It was a defining moment in the storied annals of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Sometimes, if you live long enough, life will give you some...
The Gantt Report – You Can’t Ban Me. I Can’t Ban Myself
I recently took a brief vacation but I submitted multiple columns to all the newspaper and digital outlets to use in my absence. I wanted to get away for a longer period but I couldn’t. You see, in my mind, I’m on a mission from...
OP-ED: Attacking the Right to Vote Has Been Going on for Years
Across the country, we are witnessing the continued trend of Republican leaders passing measures that make it harder for Black and poor people to vote. In Georgia’s Spaulding County, two Republican officials created a new law that only applies to the county to elect a...
Moments In Black History Were In My House And In My Neighborhood
Black History was in my neighborhood in Winston-Salem NC. Men and women who looked like me were successful and were role models for us. I suspect that because we saw it every day that we may not have realized its importance. Competent and compassionate people...
The Hate They Give Keeps On Giving
It is not news to Americans of color that we live in a social environment that is greatly hostile to our very existence. We do not need to go all the way back to 1619 to find numerous examples of hate-driven obstacles being put...
Black History, Black Print and You
Dr. Carter G. Woodson and the work he left behind certainly makes the case today for the study of Black History. Without his work most of us would not know who we are or how many things we have done to contribute not only to...