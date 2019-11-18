OP-ED: Attacking the Right to Vote Has Been Going on for Years Audio Article Across the country, we are witnessing the continued trend of Republican leaders passing measures that make it harder for Black and poor people to vote. In Georgia’s Spaulding County, two Republican officials created a new law that only applies to the county to elect a...

Moments In Black History Were In My House And In My Neighborhood Audio Article Black History was in my neighborhood in Winston-Salem NC. Men and women who looked like me were successful and were role models for us. I suspect that because we saw it every day that we may not have realized its importance. Competent and compassionate people...

The Hate They Give Keeps On Giving Audio Article It is not news to Americans of color that we live in a social environment that is greatly hostile to our very existence. We do not need to go all the way back to 1619 to find numerous examples of hate-driven obstacles being put...