The Wells Fargo Historic Springfield Community Learning Center hosted its 5th Annual Holiday Social on Wednesday, December 16, 2016, with a turnout of over 300 community members, community leaders and more. Attendees were able to network with various organizations while listening to great music and sampling different foods and drinks from surrounding Springfield restaurants.

The Center was established in 2012 as a partnership between Wells Fargo and the Jacksonville Urban League Economic & Community Development Foundation to provide a place where people and organizations can learn, convene, receive support and collaborate. Since its conception, the Center

has served over 38,000 individuals through its guiding principles of Small Business Development; Homeownership; Financial Literacy; Job Skills training; and Support of the Nonprofit Sector. Small Businesses can use free temporary office space to help grow their business and receive tax and financial advice. Financial specialists are also available to help with budgeting, credit counseling, homeownership, and financing.

If you or your organization are interested in hosting a workshop at the Wells Fargo Historic Springfield Community Learning Center, please contact Faith Danford, Center Manager at 904-355-2091 or hsclcenter@gmail.com.