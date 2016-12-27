Viola Davis: The privilege of a lifetime is being who you are

Viola Davis delivered some very powerful words at the Critics’ Choice Awards Sunday night.

The actress, who won the best supporting actress award for her role in Fences and is nominated for best actress in a drama

series for How to Get Away with Murder, was also the recipient of the first-ever #SeeHer award. The award, presented by

the Association of National Advertisers in conjunction with A&E, honored Davis for her work furthering the movement’s

efforts to accurately portray women and girls in the media.

“Thank you,” said Davis, 51, who was clearly emotional. “It’s hard to accept being a role model for women when you’re trying to lose weight.”