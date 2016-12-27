VARNER III WINS AUSTRALIAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Until Sunday, the closest Harold Varner III, 26 year-old, who last year became the ﬁrst African-American to earn his US PGA Tour card through the feeder Web. com circuit, is also the ﬁrst winner from the United States since Hale Irwin in 1978.

“I wasn’t too disappointed (last year), it was my first time in Australia but to get it done today was awesome. I’m looking forward to coming back.” said Varner.

TIGER WOODS RETURN

Tiger Woods walked off the 18th green at Albany Golf Club on Sunday, completing a 72-hole tournament for the first time in 15 months. It was an achievement that was always going to mean more than his swing, his score and his standing in the Hero World Challenge.