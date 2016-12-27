LATEST:

The Florida Star Receives Award

October 30, 2016 The Florida Star Online Florida News

City Councilwoman Joyce Morgan on Tuesday, Oct. 25th presents a proclamation to Mrs. Clara McLaughlin, owner and publisher of The Florida Star, for its 65 years of service, The Georgia Star Newspapers and Star TV- Channel 18.2.

