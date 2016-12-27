Congratulations on this amazing milestone! Sister Alberta Sasberry Robinson turns 100 years young. She was born and raised in Dawson, Georgia in Terrell County on December 26,1916, she was the only child to her mother Ms. Charley Claude Jordan.

In her 3 marriages Alberta birthed 14 kids and over the years her family began to grow rapidly. She has 30 grandchildren, 50 greatgrands over 35 great great grandchildren and one great great great granddaughter and many extended family members.

In the late 1950’s Alberta relocated to Jacksonville, Florida so that she could have a better life for her children. She was taught to love God, and be of service to the church, she later joined Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church in the early 1960’s under the leadership of the late Reverend S.L. Badger. Alberta was a faithful member of the Choir and Missionary Circle.

Alberta was a field worker, domestic worker, and a seamstress and anyone that knew her realized she loved to sew clothes and wearing fancy hats. In her spare time she enjoyed being outside in the sun taking care of beautiful plants and growing her own vegetables.

Alberta would always have encouraging words about God “saying take him wherever you go”, and “remember to pray and let God will be done” Amen. Her favorite songs are “What a Friend We Have in Jesus”, and “Amen Let the People say Amen”.

When anyone asks her how she’s doing her favorite words are “Keep Living” and “I am holding on”.

She also would say to you, Hey Old Soul have you been to Church today?

The name “ALBERTA” to the Sasberry family means that she is:

AMAZING

LOVING

BLESSED

ENCOURAGING

RESPECTFUL

TENACIOUS

ANOINTED

The Sasberry family is honored to call her the Captain of our ship.