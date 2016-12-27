Review of Birth of a Nation

By Renata Hannans

Anytime a film is released depicting slavery the question is always raised “Do I have to see another slave movie?” Too often our stories are told by people that don’t look like us and they can’t understand how we still suffer from the affects of what they did to us. In my humble free opinion Birth of A Nation is a step above its predecessors.

This film is directed by Nate Parker a black man who also plays the leading role of Nat Turner. There is much controversy surrounding this film after it was found that Mr. Parker was accused of rape and acquitted. The victim committed suicide in 2012. I viewed the movie on a Monday night in a large theater with less than ten others. I can only assume the lack of support is due to the rape accusations. For those straddling the fence on viewing this film here is my take.

The movie starts with a chronological background of Nat Turner’s life as a child working in the fields. It was noticed that he could read and the slave owners felt he would be a better fit in the house. Once off the fields he was taught to read the parts of the bible used to manipulate the slaves into believing that White Jesus with blonde hair and blue eyes was responsible for the treatment they received.

Throughout the film Ephesians 6:5 was referenced “Slaves obey your earthly masters and not only to the good and gentle but also to the cruel. Nat’s faith throughout the film was unwavering no matter the treatment, the injustices that he and the others endured he believed that God was there .

In one scene when a fellow slave asked “Where is God now?” Nate replied “He still here brother even now”. Ultimately Nate was used to preach the gospel to maintain order amongst other slaves until finally he decided to use it to free them.

Although some parts were hard to watch as it a reminder of our past moreso than the physical beatings it was hard to watch their spirits break and for some of the slaves to lose hope and faith. They began to believe that their current state was better than the idea of their freedom. Some may think the rebellion wasn’t a victory but to them dying free was more important.