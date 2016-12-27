Mrs. Arnetta Jackson, mother of Star owner, passed away

By The Florida Star

Mrs. Arnetta Lundy Jackson, a pillar in the Gainesville community, passed from this life Sunday morning, October 30, 2016 surrounded in love by her children and family after 95 years on this earth.

Born on February 19, 1921 in Jacksonville, Florida, she was the daughter of the late James Lundy and Cassie Hutcherson Outlaw.

She attended Risley High School in Brunswick, Georgia and graduated with honors in the Adult Program from the historic Lincoln High School in Gainesville. Mrs. Jackson continued her education at the Sante Fe Community College. She was inducted into the Lincoln High School Hall of Fame in 2014.

Mrs. Jackson became the first director of the Northeast Day Care Center, serving 1968 to 1986. Upon retirement she volunteered as a foster grandparent in the pre-kindergarten classes at Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings Elementary School from 1993 to 2007. She was active in politics for nearly 60 years and honored by the Alachua County Democratic Party for her decades of service.

Having joined the church at an early age, Mrs. Jackson remained an active servant throughout her life. She was the clerk for the Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church for over 30 years and served for many years as chairman of the Trustee Board. She was also the financial secretary for the Jerusalem Women’s Convention of the Florida General Baptist Convention.

Arnetta Lundy Jackson, was a charter member of the Amicae chapter of Delta Sigma Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., of Gainesville. A triumphant soror, Mrs. Jackson leaves a double legacy through her daughter, Clara McLaughlin Leath, publisher of The Florida and Georgia Star newspapers and her granddaughter, Rinetta M. Fefie, who also pledged the sorority, thus becoming a three generation of the Jackson-McLaughlin family to pledge Zeta Phi Beta.

The loving mother of six children, Mrs. Jackson is survived by her daughters Clara McLaughlin Leath of Jacksonville and Torri Y. Toliver of Houston, Texas; and her son, Dave Jackson, Jr. of Gainesville. She was blessed with 19 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren. Her son, Walter Glenn Stewart, and daughters, Evelyn Delores Jackson and Antoinette Martinia Jenkins, predeceased her.

Funeral services for Mrs. Jackson will be held at 3 p.m., November 5, 2016 at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Association, 8810 NE Waldo Road, Gainesville. Rev. Anthony Thomas will officiate. Burial will follow at Forest Meadows East, 3700 SE Hawthorne Road, Gainesville.

Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL. Mrs. Jackson will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, November 4 from 2-7 p.m.