Late Retired Justice Leander J. Shaw, Jr. Honored

Late Retired Justice Leander J. Shaw, Jr., was honored alongside The Florida Star this week at the City Counsel. Justice Shaw served Florida with distinction as the first black person to become Chief Justice of the Florida Supreme Court. He received his law degree from the great Howard University School of Law. He was born on September 6, 1930 in Salem, Virginia but his connections to Florida was deep. His parents were Leander J. Shaw, retired dean of the Florida A&M University Graduate School in Tallahassee, and Margaret Shaw, retired teacher, Lylburn Downing High School in Lexington, Virginia.

Justice Shaw came to Tallahassee in 1957 as an assistant professor of law at Florida A&M University. In 1960 he was admitted to The Florida Bar and went into private practice in Jacksonville, where he also served as assistant public defender.

In 1990, there was an unsuccessful attempt to unseat Justice Shaw as a result of a decision that concerned parental rights before getting an abortion for minors. The decision was rooted in a Florida Constitution privacy right. Shaw stated, “I hope judges and justices will continue to render decisions according to their conscience and their best understanding of the law, not on their reading of the latest opinion polls.”

Based on his biography provided by the Florida Supreme Court, Justice Leander Shaw was a member of the American Bar, the National Bar, The Florida Bar, the Florida Government Bar, and the Tallahassee Bar associations. He was admitted to practice in all Florida courts, the United States Southern District Court of Florida, the United States Circuit Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, and the United States Supreme Court.

Justice Shaw held honorary doctor of laws degrees from West Virginia State College (1986), Nova University (1991), and Washington and Lee University (1991). In 1990 he was awarded an honorary doctor of public affairs degree from Florida International University.

Shaw died on December 14, 2015 in Tallahassee, Florida at the age of 85. He was the father of five children.