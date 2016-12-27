Jags introduces Doug Marrone as interim head coach

The Jacksonville Jaguars named Doug Marrone as their interim head coach Monday, less than 24 hours after firing Gus Bradley with two games left in the season.

Marrone had been Jacksonville’s assistant head coach/offensive line coach since January 2015. He joined the team after two seasons as the head coach in Buffalo, where he guided the Bills to a 15-17 record before opting out of his contract because of uncertainty over possible organizational changes.