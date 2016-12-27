Jacksonville offices and facilities closed for Thanksgiving holiday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., November 22, 2016, — In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, many city government offices and facilities will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25.

Closures include:

– City Hall at St. James, 117 W. Duval St.

– Ed Ball Building, 214 N. Hogan St.

– Jake M. Godbold City Hall Annex, 407 N. Laura St.

– Yates Building, 231 E. Forsyth St.

o (The Office of the Tax Collector, including all Tax Collector branch offices and The Office of the Property Appraiser)

– Duval County Courthouse, 501 W. Adams St.

– Supervisor of Elections main office, 105 E. Monroe St.

– Animal Care and Protective Services, 2020 Forest St.

– Municipal Code Compliance Division, 214 N. Hogan St.

– Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department administrative offices, 515 N. Julia St.

– Parks and Recreation Department offices, 214 N. Hogan St.

– All community and senior centers and gymnasiums managed by the Parks and Recreation Department

– Tillie K. Fowler Regional Park Nature Center, 7000 Roosevelt Blvd.

– Victim Services Center, 403 W. 10th St.

– Jacksonville Children’s Commission, 1095 A. Philip Randolph Blvd.

– Social Service Division Emergency Assistance office, 1809 Art Museum Drive

– Right-of-Way and Stormwater Management Division administrative offices, 609 St. Johns Bluff Road

– Mowing and Landscape Maintenance Division administrative offices, 609 St. Johns Bluff Road

– Solid Waste Division administrative offices, 1031 Superior St.

– Household Hazardous Waste Facility, 2675 Commonwealth Ave.

– The Ritz Theatre & Museum, 829 N. Davis St.

– Jacksonville Public Library – Main Library and all branches will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and remain closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25.

– 630-CITY Call Center

Garbage, Yard Waste and Recycling Collection

Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling will not be collected on Thanksgiving Day. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling normally collected on Thursday will be collected on Saturday, Nov. 26. For those who regularly receive Friday collection service, residential garbage, yard waste and recycling will be collected as usual on Friday, Nov. 25. Appliances will not be collected on Friday, Nov. 25. The Trail Ridge Landfill, 5110 U.S. Highway 301, will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 but will resume normal operating hours on Friday, Nov. 25. The Household Hazardous Waste Facility, 2675 Commonwealth Ave., will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25, and will resume normal operating hours on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Tennis Centers

Tennis Centers will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. They will be open on Friday, Nov. 25 from 9am – 6pm.

Pools

All pools are closed.

Huguenot Memorial Park

As a result of Hurricane Matthew, Huguenot Park has experienced extensive storm damage. To contribute to the safety of its visitors, the park is now closed as damages are fully evaluated and addressed. The City of Jacksonville appreciates citizen support and patience and will advise of reopening.

Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park

Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park will maintain regular hours (8 a.m. – 6 p.m.) Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. Park day-users and campground visitors may enter from 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. All but permitted campers and their authorized visitors with passes must depart by 6 p.m. Camping reservations close at 5:30 p.m. daily. Only campers with prepaid reservations can gain access from 5:30 – 9 p.m. People without a prepaid pass waiting for them will not be admitted after 5:30 p.m. All campers must check-in by 9 p.m. and have tents and RV’s set up by 9:30 p.m. After 9 p.m., no one may enter to set up on a campsite.