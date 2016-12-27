Historical Misuse of Federal Housing Funds

The Curry Administration shares something in common with the Peyton Administration-Mayoral Chief of Staff Kerri Stewart-the key city official at the center of an investigation into the misuse of Federal Housing Funds. Peyton`s Administration was riddled with squandering hundreds of millions of dollars in HUD Section 3 funds. Mayor Curry`s Chief of Staff was exposed recently in a Council Audit Report for misappropriation of $317,000 in bond funds involving Infinity Global Solutions (IGS) and the City`s Housing and Neighborhoods Department.

Council Auditor report #779 documented that Kerri Stewart, Mayor Curry’s Chief of Staff, coordinated a sole source contract with vendor, Infinity Global Solutions (IGS) and allowed improperly approved invoices to execute payments to the vendor. A review of the Auditor report and city documents show that Kerri Stewart and Wight Greger, past Housing and Neighborhoods Director were aware of the sole source contract with IGS and amended it from $85,000 to $953,000. Furthermore, Kerri Stewart went to work for IGS and Wight Greger secured a contract with the company.

The contract with IGS originated in the Housing and Neighborhoods Department (HAND), a division, which is largely funded with State and Federal funds. The department manages the State Housing Initiative Partnership (SHIP) funds from the Florida Housing Finance Corporation, HOME and Community Development Block Grant funds from the federal government. HAND also managed Neighborhood Stabilization Program Funds that originated from the Federal Government. With the IGS contract originating from HAND and the division being largely funded with State and Federal funds, it is alleged that the IGS contract was funded with federal funds, thus making the investigation highly visible to HUD and the Department of Justice.

Although the Auditor report #779 uncovered the misuse of bond dollars to fund the IGS contract, it did not present how 57 payments totaling $823,737 was funded. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) investigation is ongoing, and with financial records should be able to present findings detailing scope of work, invoice approvals, actual work performed and funding sources with account numbers and backup. No City Official is above the law. This situation involving Kerri Stewart is about the misuse of government funds meant for poor people in Councilman Brown`s District and adversely effecting low income communities. We are talking about close to $1 million dollars and this is just what we can see. Who knows what will be uncovered with an impartial investigation.

The alleged misuse of Government Funds in both the Curry and Peyton Administration have had a catastrophic economic effect on the Black and other communities. Section 3 was designated to provide training and contracts to low and super low income citizens to complete eligible government funded project. The Northwest Quadrant is an area in our city that qualifies for Section 3, but has suffered from Misdirected Government Funds from intended purposes to support greed.

The Jacksonville Chapter of Southern Christian Leadership Conference is committed to the Poor People campaign. Economic Injustice is the Civil Rights of Today. As we move toward Dr. King`s Birthday and the city make plans to conduct its 50th MLK Breakfast, All Is Not Well In Jacksonville. Mayor Curry failed to attend the local National Urban League`s Equal Opportunity Luncheon. He is refusing to meet and talk with the SCLC to address the City`s 2013 Disparity Study, which documents historical economic injustices in Jacksonville. The City Council continues to wave the Purchasing Code mandating equal access to contracting dollars. Communication is the only resolution. Langston Hughes said “Not everything faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”

Dr. Juan P. Gray

Board Chair

Jacksonville Chapter

Southern Christian Leadership Conference