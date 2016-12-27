Gwen Ifill, longtime PBS News anchor, dead at age 61

Gwen Ifill, a beloved and one of the leading African-American journalists, died Monday following several months of cancer treatment. She was 61.

Ifill, an award-winning journalist for NBC and PBS, a former reporter for The New York Times and author who moderated vice-presidential debates in 2004 and 2008

and as well the primary debate between Senator Bernie Sanders and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton earlier this year.

On Monday, President Obama praised Ifill for informing today’s citizens while also inspiring a young generation of journalists.

“I always appreciated Gwen’s reporting, even when I was on the receiving end of one of her tough” interviews, Obama said.

In 20009, Ifill published a book, called “The Breakthrough: Politics and Race in the Age of Obama.”

The book surveys the American political landscape, shedding new light on the impact of Barack Obama’s stunning presidential victory and introducing the emerging

young African American politicians forging a bold new path to political power.