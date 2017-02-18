Former Miami Dolphin defensive end Quentin Moses dies in house fire

By Denise Williams

The Florida/Georgia Star

On Sunday, February 12, 2017, 33-year-old Quentin Omario Moses who formerly played Defensive End for Miami Dolphins has perished in a house fire in Monroe, Georgia. Firefighters reportedly arrived at the Shamrock Drive residence at 6:05 am to attempt to control the blaze. Monroe Fire Chief Keith Glass cited the house was completely engulfed as they arrived on the scene. Shortly after their arrival, the roof of the structure collapsed. Moses was found unconscious in the dwelling along with Andria Godard, 31 and her 10-year-old daughter Jasmine. Ms. Godard was married to Moses’ close friend Xavier Godard who drowned in a tragic accident in 2007. He along with Moses attended Cedar Shoals, graduating in the class of 2002. It is believed he was attempting to rescue the Godard family from the home. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time; however, an investigation has been launched. It is unclear if Moses regained consciousness before being transported to Clearview Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Moses played Defensive End for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2003-2006. He also played the position of Line Backer with the Miami Dolphins from 2007-2010. He was an MVP for the 2005 Georgia Bulldog team which took the SEC championship. Moses completed 133 tackles and 25 sacks during his college football career.

He was drafted by the Oakland Raiders but he never actually suited up for that team. Moses was the highest drafted player in the league to not make the roster on an

opening day. The Oakland Raiders selected him in the 2006 draft pick but cut him from the team in September 2006. The Arizona Cardinals chose him off waivers before cutting a month later. Moses then went on to play for the Miami Dolphins in the NFL from 2007-2011.

At the conclusion of his NFL career in 2011, he worked as an assistant coach at Reinhardt University for the last five seasons. Condolences were sent across social media from former teammates, colleagues, and friends to his loved ones. Head football coach James Miller of Reinhardt University was cited as saying, “We will miss his leadership, and I will miss his friendship.”