Eleanor Mangram was a treasure with a warm smile

By Opio Sokoni

The Florida Star

Eleanor Mangram (73), a jewel of a human being, went on into the arms of the lord on December 14, 2016. When there

was a Riverside Hospital, Eleanor, a nurse assistant, was often the only black person on the surgery floor. She received numerous awards and accolades for her attention, excellence and dedication to the care of her patients. She was a warm and

humble spirit. You would never know that one of her grandsons was a major Florida State University and NFL football star

(Leon Washington). Ms. Mangram was the type of person that would not judge – choosing to give wise words filled with

the love of God and what is right instead.

But, it was Eleanor’s smile that was her true gift to the world. She lived a life that too often was marked by tragedy and sickness.

But, she wore a smile that authenticated her inner peace, faith and beauty.

Maya Angelou once said that people will forget what you say or do but will never forget how you made them feel. Eleanor

Mangram will be remembered by family and scores of friends by how she made them feel. She passed away without

monetary wealth but Eleanor was rich at heart. There was a woman who lived on the eastside of Jacksonville, Florida name

Eleanor Mangram. She lived and died a God-loving woman who helped many people during their darkest time. We love

and salute her forever.