Dozens of Congregations Ready to Take Part in First Souls to the Polls Sunday

Jacksonville, Orlando and Miami Early Vote Effort Will Boost Voter Turnout for African-American Faith Community

Jacksonville, Fla – This Sunday thousands of congregation members will participate in the first “Souls to the Polls” event during the popular Early Vote period. The efforts will facilitate African-American voters of faith in Jacksonville, Orlando and Miami making their voices heard on Election Day.

The events on Sunday, October 30 and Sunday, November 6 are made possible through the pastors and their congregations with the support of For Florida’s Future, Faith in Florida, AFSCME Florida and SEIU Florida.

“Souls to the Polls” events allow thousands of voters to vote with their congregations and their community. It also provides them the opportunity to vote for progress and equality at the ballot box.

For more information on the events please contact flpress@forourfuturefu nd.org.

Jacksonville

Musical guest Karen Jackson, Spiritual Mime Dance Team, Daughter of Zion Praise, spoken word poetry and more as congregants go vote

on Sunday, at 2:30 p.m. at Good Shepherd Christian Academy (Adjacent Corner Lot), 1656, Edgewood Ave W, in Jacksonville FL.

The following church is involved:

• Community Revival Center

• Ebenezer United Methodist Church

• First New Zion Missionary Baptist Church

• The Church Fellowship

• St. Paul AME

• St. Matthew Baptist Church

• Philadelphia Missionary Baptist Church

• Mt. Olive Primitive Baptist Church

• St. Thomas Baptist