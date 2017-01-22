Coughlin controls ‘all facets’ of Jaguars football

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If it wasn’t clear how much power Tom Coughlin would wield in his return to Jacksonville, it became evident Thursday.

Coughlin’s introductory news conference started five minutes sooner than initially scheduled, a you’re-early-or-you’re-late staple of Coughlin’s coaching career. Owner Shad Khan also said Coughlin will have final say on all football decisions, giving him broad authority that includes the draft, free agency, other roster moves and the hiring

of assistant coaches.

General manager Dave Caldwell handled those duties the last four years, but his role was seemingly diminished with Coughlin’s arrival.

“What enthuses me the most is Tom welcomes the challenge of overseeing all facets of the football operation, and given his roots in Jacksonville combined with his experience and pedigree, there couldn’t be possibly anyone better to accept the challenge,” Khan said.

Three days after hiring them, Khan formally introduced Coughlin as the team’s executive vice president of football operations and Doug Marrone as head coach. The old-school combination — both have ties to Syracuse University — should bring a new level of accountability to a franchise that has won 17 of 80 games over the last five years.

Marrone replaces Gus Bradley, who was fired in late November amid one of the worst coaching tenures in NFL history.

Bradley came under fire for his record as well as his always positive approach that focused more on the process of players reaching their best than winning games.