City of Jacksonville to host 30th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast

Sociologist and best-selling author Bertice Berry, PhD. to be Keynote Speaker

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 29, 2016 – The City of Jacksonville invites residents and visitors to the 30th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast presented by Florida Blue on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at 7 a.m. at the Prime Osborn III Convention Center (1000 Water St. – 32202), to celebrate the life, legacy and service of Dr. King. The program will also honor Tomorrow’s Leaders award recipients and include live performances by Mama Blue and the Edward Waters College Concert Choir.

The breakfast will feature Mayor Lenny Curry alongside keynote speaker Bertice Berry, PhD. Dr. Berry, a best-selling author, award winning lecturer, and Jacksonville University graduate has been named Comedian of The Year, Lecturer of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. She has published 11 best-selling books in both fiction and non-fiction and has won numerous awards and accolades for both her writing and presentations. Berry has had her own nationally syndicated television show and has hosted, interviewed and made numerous television, documentary and radio appearances on a variety of diverse venues including The Tonight Show, Oprah Winfrey, Between The Lions, Crossfire, 20/20, NPR, PBS and Comedy Central and CBN.

“By his example and leadership, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. forged a lasting foundation for peace, justice and community service in our country,” said Mayor Lenny Curry. “We pay tribute to his life with demonstrated acts of kindness, courage, and service – attributes that reflect Dr. King’s spirit and values, and bring us closer to a place of ‘One City. One Jacksonville.’”

Different from previous years, the breakfast will precede the program. Breakfast will be from 7 – 8:30 a.m. Guests are encouraged to network and explore community involvement opportunities during this time. The program will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. Tickets, which include admittance and breakfast, are currently available for purchase at JaxMLKBreakfast.com. Individual tickets are $40 and corporate tables, which seat ten people, are $400. Parking for the event will be free.