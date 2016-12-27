Brunswick shooting suspect sketch released

A composite sketch was issued by Brunswick police, Monday night, of one of men they say shot and killed another man in his

Brunswick home. The man in the sketch has brown eyes and a medium brown skin tone. Police say he is armed and dangerous. They’re hoping someone can identify him through the sketch.

Police say all three suspects are in their late teens to mid-twenties.

If you know anything about the man in the sketch or the other two in this case, you’re asked to call Detective Tim Taylor

912-279-2606 or Silent witness at 912-267-5516.