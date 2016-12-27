LATEST:

Brunswick shooting suspect sketch released

December 17, 2016 The Florida Star Online Georgia News

A composite sketch was issued by Brunswick police, Monday night, of one of men they say shot and killed another man in his
Brunswick home. The man in the sketch has brown eyes and a medium brown skin tone. Police say he is armed and dangerous. They’re hoping someone can identify him through the sketch.

Police say all three suspects are in their late teens to mid-twenties.

If you know anything about the man in the sketch or the other two in this case, you’re asked to call Detective Tim Taylor
912-279-2606 or Silent witness at 912-267-5516.

About The Florida Star Online 350 Articles
The Florida Star, Northeast Florida's Oldest, Largest, Most-read African-American Owned Newspaper.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2016 | The Florida Star. All Rights Reserved.