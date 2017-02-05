Brunswick native hopes to win at Super Bowl

The Brunswick High School alum, Justin Coleman is in his second-year cornerback for the New England Patriots, who are making their seventh trip to the

Super Bowl since 2000. In 2015, Coleman signed as an undrafted free agent by the Minnesota Vikings after a strong college career with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Coleman then had a short stint with the Seattle Seahawks between tenures with the Patriots.

Super Bowl 51 will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5 in Houston, Texas when the Atlanta Falcons will take on the New England Patriots.