Black JEA Employees file racial practices complaints

By Ryan Benk

Special to the Florida Star

On April 25, 1995, JEA apprentice storekeeper Terence Adams was attending a safety meeting helmed by his supervisor David Cobb. Just prior, Adams had suffered an accidental spray of hydraulic fluid into his eyes, and coworkers helped him rinse out the chemical. During the meeting, when Adams thanked his colleagues for their quick response, Cobb replied with a quip about scrubbing down Adams, who is black, with lye soap.

Adams said, “This is an old, racist expression of negative treatment to a black who ‘got out of line.’ ”

Adams filed a complaint with an internal JEA liaison to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the federal agency charged with investigating workplace violations of the Civil Rights Act. Later that year, the utility reached a settlement with Adams: It wouldn’t admit to a violation, but the supervisor would write Adams an apology and admit his comment was inappropriate.

More than 20 years later, new complaints by Adams and four other black JEA employees allege they still face racial discrimination, keeping them from getting promoted.”

To read more, visit http://news.wjct.org/po st/five-jea-employees-file-fed eral-discrimination-charges.