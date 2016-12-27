Alicia Olatuja coming to Jacksonville November 11

Alicia Olatuja: Praised by the New York Times as “a singer with a strong and luscious tone and an amiably regal presence on stage,” Alicia Olatuja has been fascinating audiences with her exquisite vocals, artistic versatility and captivating demeanor. She first came into the national spotlight in 2013, whilst performing as the featured soloist with the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir at President Barack Obama’s Second Inauguration. Thereafter, she assembled her own jazz-based ensemble, recorded her first solo album, Timeless (2014) and is touring with her soulful music.