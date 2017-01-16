Alexandria Washington crowned Miss Black Florida U.S. Ambassador 2017

The Miss Black U.S. Ambassador Scholarship Organization is pleased to announce the crowning of one of our newest state ambassadors. Alexandria Washington was recently named Miss Black Florida US Ambassador.

July 16-24, 2017, in Orlando, Florida the current Miss Black US Ambassador, Archie Stewart, and Miss Black Teen U.S. Ambassador, Sectra Okundaye, alongside the GE Institute Inc. will host 53 Teen and 53 Miss state ambassadors from ages 14-28. The pageant will showcase the most educated, talented, beautiful Ambassadors the United States has to offer, while participants enjoy exciting events that benefit the community.

The annual Miss Black Teen U.S. Ambassador and Miss Black US Ambassador Scholarship Pageant is produced by a professional and dynamic team that has over 60 years of combined pageant experience.

Follow the Miss Black US Ambassador Scholarship Pageant:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/missblackusambassador

Instagram: @mbusam_pageant