Access to King Street at Beaver Street closed to traffic

Jacksonville, FLA – As part of the Beaver Street at McDuff Avenue resurfacing improvement project, access to King Street at Beaver Street will be temporarily closed Friday, February 3 at 9:30 a.m. through Saturday, February 4 at 6 p.m., schedule and weather permitting. The temporary closure is necessary to complete drainage work.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on Beaver Street at King Street will remain open. However, motorists attempting to travel east or west on Beaver Street from King Street will utilize McDuff Avenue and Stockton Street as alternative access points.

J.B. Coxwell Contracting began the $9.7 million improvements in August of 2015. The project is estimated for completion in spring 2017.

The Florida Department of Transportation strives for safe construction zones. Travelers need to be aware of heavy equipment and stay within the limits of the orange cones and barrels.