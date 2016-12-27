A grateful Thanksgiving grocery giveaway in Brunswick

By Angela Favors-Morrell

The Georgia Star

“Spreading the Word of God through Faith” and “Winning the Lost at Any Cost.” Pastor Mark Baker is the founder and Senior Pastor of Greater Works than These Ministry in Brunswick, Georgia. He is known to be an amazing, selfless person who has worked tirelessly to make a positive change in other people’s lives. In this season of giving, Pastor Mark and Lady Lora Baker along with the members of The Greater Works than These Ministry showed just how much they mean it when they say “We are here to Bless.”

“A Grateful Thanksgiving Grocery Giveaway,” which is just as it sounds —people started lining up shortly after 12 noon last Sunday at the McIntyre Court Park. As Thanksgiving approaches, Greater Works Ministries made sure that all person in line received the centerpiece to most every family’s holiday meal celebration. A typical basket featured a turkey or ham with all the Thanksgiving trimmings such as stuffing, potatoes, green beans, corn, yams and a desert.

Pastor Mark and Lady Lora Baker have a tremendous heart and are always excited about the opportunity to provide to those in need. This year, more than 500 turkeys, hams, and groceries were distributed, and additional baskets were also delivered to the elderly, sick and shut-ins.

Greater Works than These Ministries is located at 4020 Wylly Ave, in Brunswick, Ga where Pastor Mark Baker is Founder, Overseer, and the Senior Pastor. For more information about upcoming events and services, visit www.greaterworksfamily.org