LATEST:

A breakfast of thanks, support and appreciation

February 6, 2017 The Florida Star Online Florida News

An appreciation celebration and legal defense fundraiser honoring Congresswoman Corrine Brown is plan for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., at The Potters House Soul Food Bistro, 5310 Lenox Ave (Kingdom Plaza ), Jacksonville, Fl.  Special guest speaker will be Martin Luther King III. Ticket Price is $25.00.

To make a generous contribution towards this effort, you can visit:
CorrineBrownLegalExpenseTrust.org or mail checks or money orders to:

Corrine Brown Legal Expense Trust
P.O. Box 40855
Jacksonville, FL 32203-0855

About The Florida Star Online 367 Articles
The Florida Star, Northeast Florida's Oldest, Largest, Most-read African-American Owned Newspaper.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | The Florida Star. All Rights Reserved.