A breakfast of thanks, support and appreciation

An appreciation celebration and legal defense fundraiser honoring Congresswoman Corrine Brown is plan for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., at The Potters House Soul Food Bistro, 5310 Lenox Ave (Kingdom Plaza ), Jacksonville, Fl. Special guest speaker will be Martin Luther King III. Ticket Price is $25.00.
To make a generous contribution towards this effort, you can visit:
CorrineBrownLegalExpenseTrust.org or mail checks or money orders to:
Corrine Brown Legal Expense Trust
P.O. Box 40855
Jacksonville, FL 32203-0855
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.