A breakfast of thanks, support and appreciation

An appreciation celebration and legal defense fundraiser honoring Congresswoman Corrine Brown is plan for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., at The Potters House Soul Food Bistro, 5310 Lenox Ave (Kingdom Plaza ), Jacksonville, Fl. Special guest speaker will be Martin Luther King III. Ticket Price is $25.00.

To make a generous contribution towards this effort, you can visit:

CorrineBrownLegalExpenseTrust.org or mail checks or money orders to:

Corrine Brown Legal Expense Trust

P.O. Box 40855

Jacksonville, FL 32203-0855