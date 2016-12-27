5000 Role Models of Excellence Project (Duval Chapter)

Kudos to national recording artists, Black Violin, for dropping some jewels on the 5000 Role Models of Excellence (Duval Chapter) during their performance in Jacksonville, FL on December 1, 2016. The students in attendance were from the Ribault

High and Terry Parker High sites. Outside of delivering a dynamic show, Black Violin served as a huge inspiration to the students. Backstage they delivered a message of, “Be the best you that you can be!” The performers, Kev Marcus and Will B.

were presented with a 5000 Role Models of Excellence tie by the students. (Provided photo)