LATEST:

5000 Role Models of Excellence Project (Duval Chapter)

December 10, 2016 The Florida Star Online Florida News

Kudos to national recording artists, Black Violin, for dropping some jewels on the 5000 Role Models of Excellence (Duval Chapter) during their performance in Jacksonville, FL on December 1, 2016. The students in attendance were from the Ribault
High and Terry Parker High sites. Outside of delivering a dynamic show, Black Violin served as a huge inspiration to the students. Backstage they delivered a message of, “Be the best you that you can be!” The performers, Kev Marcus and Will B.
were presented with a 5000 Role Models of Excellence tie by the students. (Provided photo)

About The Florida Star Online 350 Articles
The Florida Star, Northeast Florida's Oldest, Largest, Most-read African-American Owned Newspaper.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2016 | The Florida Star. All Rights Reserved.