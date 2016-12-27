Get To Know Glo:

Growing up in the poorest part of Jacksonville, Glo was no stranger to poverty as a child. For years, Glo’s mother relied on government provisions and commodities to care for and feed her children. Regardless of the social and financial hardship, Glo was determined to succeed with the moral support of her family, friends and faith. She graduated from Ribault High School and as an adult obtained a Master’s of Business Administration degree from the University of Phoenix.

She is a Florida Congressional candidate with over 30 years of public, social and entrepreneurship experience. Glo is a business and political consultant that speaks and trains nationally. Before running for office, she worked for Florida’s Governor Rick Scott and Lieutenant Governor Jennifer Carroll. Prior to joining Lt. Governor Carroll’s staff , Glo served as a supervisor for a Community Base Care Agency in Clay county where she lead in developing the agency’s policies and procedures for Florida’s Child Welfare Prepaid Mental Health Program, and she served as the project manager for the agency’s resource and referral center located in Green Cove Springs Florida.

As an entrepreneur, Glo owned a small family childcare business and developed the “How to Start a Childcare Business” curriculum with University of North Florida’s Small Business Resource Center. The program established high-quality childcare businesses in low-income areas of Northeast Florida. She works with organizations providing mentoring, entrepreneurship, business development, and a host of other community outreach activities.

Some of her personal and professional accomplishments include mentoring small business owners, serving as an Accreditation Observer for the National Association for Family Childcare, and the Family Childcare Coordinator for the National Child Development Education Alliance.

Formerly, Glo worked as an independent contractor with the Douglass Leadership Institute, anational education and public policy non-profit organization. She is on the Board of Directors for The Black Republican Caucus of Florida. Glo serves on the Board of Jacksonville Black Chamber of Commerce, and is the founder of Minorities In Motion, a conservative alliance in N.E. Florida.

Glo and Michael, her husbands of 31 years have four children. Michael is a retired Florida Highway Patrolman, is currently employed as an Investigator with the State Attorney’s Office in Florida’s Fourth Judicial Circuit. Their eldest child, Michael Jr., is a graduate of the University of Florida’s College of Engineering and is currently living and working in Sydney Australia.

Cassandra graduated from Florida State University, and Florida Coastal School of Law and is an Assistant State Attorney in Florida’s Fourth Judicial Circuit. Christopher plans to attend college in Jacksonville, and Vanessa is a high school senior.